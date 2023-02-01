Doctors were 'withdrawing suicidal Cheltenham woman's care'
Mental health staff treating a young woman who later took her own life were "gradually trying to withdraw care," a psychiatrist has told an inquest.
Laura Davis, 22, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, died at Arbury Court in Warrington on 20 February, 2017.
Prior to entering Arbury Court, Ms Davis was at Wotton Lawn psychiatric hospital in Gloucester.
Cheshire Coroner's Court heard Wotton Lawn staff were trying to hand back Ms Davis "control" of her own safety.
Ms Davis had previously been diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder, the jury inquest heard.
The court was told she had self-harmed extensively while at Wotton Lawn, had previously attempted suicide and absconded on multiple occasions.
However Dr Guy Undrill, a consultant psychiatrist treating Ms Davis at the facility, told the hearing her ability to do this was not indicative of poor care.
Giving evidence, Dr Undrill said: "[Harming] for people with personality disorder can come from a variety of different motives - for some people if there is psychological pain, then physical pain can numb that pain.
"[But] It can also become a habit - this is one of the difficulties of treating personality disorder, the result of cutting can lead to [other] people responding in a way that is care-giving and sympathetic."
"So the response of professionals can sometimes influence the behaviour."
- If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story help and support is available via the BBC Action Line
He said a person's harming can often get worse once they are admitted to hospital, and as a result clinicians would usually try "to gradually withdraw care".
"The more safety you provide someone with personality disorder, the less they provide for themselves," Dr Undrill said.
"So the overarching goal is getting the patient to keep themselves safe, so that means withdrawing a certain amount of oversight," he added.
Ms Davis was only admitted to Arbury Court, a psychiatric intensive care unit (PICU) run by private provider Elysium Healthcare, in November 2016 when she was deemed to pose a risk to others.
She was suspected of encouraging another patient at Wotton Lawn to start a fire.
At Arbury Court, she took her own life using a method she had previously attempted at Wotton Lawn, the inquest was told earlier.
This risk was not communicated to the team caring for her at Arbury Court, the jury heard.
Lauren Sumner, the nurse in charge of Laura's care at the second hospital, said she would have expected this risk to have been passed on.
The inquest, which is expected to conclude at the end of February, continues.
Elysium Healthcare, Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust - which now runs Wotton Lawn - and Ms Davis's family have legal representation for the case.