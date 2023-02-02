Homeless shelter signs could make city 'too attractive'
Signs for homeless shelters are not being put up in a city as they could be a "magnet" for homeless people, it's been claimed.
Councillor Brendon O'Donnell said he had been told it was out of fear it could make Gloucester "too attractive" for homeless people from other areas.
His concerns were put to city council chiefs at a meeting last week.
Cabinet member Stephanie Chambers said it was not appropriate "to publicise individual support services".
Mr O'Donnell and fellow councillor Tree Chambers-Dubus are working on plans to help the city's homeless people. In a written question to the council he said he had recently been told that signs which direct people to shelters are not being put up, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"I have already been told we won't put up any signage to show where the shelters are for those who don't know, and the reason was we don't want to make Gloucester too attractive for homeless people not from Gloucester," he said.
"I understand the council is under the illusion that if they did certain things it would make Gloucester a magnet for other homeless people," Mr O'Donnell added.
"But true homeless people and rough sleepers who are on our streets would not always agree."
Planning and housing strategy cabinet member Stephanie Chambers said the council works with many partners in helping vulnerable and homeless people in Gloucester.
In her written response to Mr O'Donnell, she said that reducing homelessness and rough sleeping is a key strategic priority for the council.
She said: "Council officers along with partners will determine the most appropriate course of action to support households depending on their specific circumstances and needs.
"Referrals to relevant support services will be completed where appropriate by council officers and partners, and it is not therefore appropriate to publicise individual support services."
