Gloucester world record holder thanks NHS staff for saving baby
A world record holder has praised the work of hospital staff after they saved the life of his new born baby.
Jamie McDonald and his wife Anna McNuff, from Gloucester, nearly lost one of their new born baby twins, Jupiter, because she could not breath.
But the team of healthcare professionals at the Gloucester Royal Hospital brought her back to full health over the next two weeks.
"I thought she was dead- it was my worst nightmare," said Mr McDonald.
Jupiter was born minutes after her twin brother Rocky, and whilst he was healthy, she had serious breathing problems.
She was kept in an incubator while her brain activity was monitored, and for a week the couple did not leave her side.
But because of the work of the healthcare team at the hospital's neo-natal unit, she made a full recovery.
Mr McDonald has raised more than a million pounds for charity, and broke two world records, the longest static bike ride and the greatest distance covered on a treadmill in a week.
He also ran the equivalent of more than 200 marathons when he ran coast-to-coast across Canada.
"I am incredibly grateful that the NHS exists," he said.
"The doctors, nurses and midwifes are superheroes, you have no idea how special the work they do is until you see it first hand.
"They save lives every single day of the week."
Ms McNuff, who ran the entire length of Great Britain bare foot, said the couple were "adventurous souls".
"But things are going to be very different now - its family friendly adventures only," she added.
