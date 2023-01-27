TV chef Andrew Sheridan takes over closed Newent pub
An award-winning TV chef is set to take over a town centre pub that has been closed for more than two years.
Andrew Sheridan, who holds three AA rosettes, plans to revamp the Red Lion in Newent, Gloucestershire with business partner Sam Morgan.
The Grade II-listed pub will host a restaurant called Severn & Wye, taking inspiration from Black & Green, Mr Sheridan's Worcestershire restaurant.
He said the opening of the refurbished pub would create 37 jobs.
Mr Sheridan, who has appeared on the Great British Menu and Come Dine with Me The Professionals, also runs the Michelin Guide-listed 8 restaurant in Birmingham.
The plans for the Red Lion feature Severn & Wye upstairs, with more traditional pub food downstairs and a new garden space with converted barns and dining pods.
Mr Morgan said: "We've got the right team on board and so the time is right to launch a second offering like that of Black & Green. It'll be beside a beautiful, country pub, deep in the heart of rural Gloucestershire.
"People will be able to eat and drink well at the pub, with a simple menu, or, if they want to enjoy something a little special, they can pop to the aptly named Severn & Wye."
Mr Sheridan added: "We are expanding considerably in 2023 and I can't wait to bring our food to Gloucestershire.
"We've been looking for suitable locations to open new neighbourhood restaurants. Newent - given its beautiful setting, and proximity to the group owner's home - proved to be the ideal place," he added.