Truckload of medical supplies leaves Gloucestershire for Ukraine
- Published
A truckload of medical supplies bound for Ukraine has left an airport warehouse.
Boxes loaded with bandages, needles and hospital gowns left Cotswold Airport in Kemble, Gloucestershire on Monday.
The shipment contains more than 70 pallets of vital aid for sick and injured people across Ukraine.
The aid is going to an organisation called UK Med and will be used by British doctors who are helping in Ukraine.
The supplies come from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's emergency response stocks, who have been providing support to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
Charlie Mason, an humanitarian advisor for the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, organises the shipments.
"Every time a missile or a bomb lands in Ukraine there are casualties," said Mr Mason, who explained that the supplies will be used to provide frontline care for victims.
Since the conflict began in February 2022, the UK government has spent more than £200m on aid for Ukraine.
Mr Mason said the current situation in Ukraine has made it difficult to deliver medical support.
"The advent of winter, cold temperatures continuous attacks on the infrastructure, the electricity grid, water supplies and hospitals and health centres have really affected the ability to deliver medical support to people that are injured," Mr Mason added.
"As the conflict continues, we've continued to provide support to the Ukrainian government, the Ministry of Health, the paramedics and to UK Med who are working on the ground in Ukraine.
"It's very tragic to see this unfolding, particularly on the doorstep of Europe.
"But it's an important contribution that we can make particularly as the UK Government to support our partners in Ukraine and to provide humanitarian assistance to everyone affected by this conflict."