Appeal after boy, 11, hurt in Quedgeley hit-and-run
- Published
Officers are appealing for information after an 11-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash.
Police said the boy was cycling across a road from Wheatstone House in Quedgeley, Gloucester, at 08:20 GMT when he was knocked from his bike.
A vehicle in lane one had stopped to allow the boy past but the driver of a red Mini Cooper in the second lane hit him before driving away, police said.
The boy suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to hospital.
The driver of the Mini failed to stop to check on the welfare of the boy or to provide details and continued towards Telford Way, Gloucester Police said.
Members of the public stopped to help the boy before he was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
Officers are asking the driver of the Mini to make contact and give an account of what happened.
Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.