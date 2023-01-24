Police given more time to question Stroud murder suspect
Police have been granted more time to detain a woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was thought to have had his mobility scooter stolen.
The man, who was in his 60s, was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco superstore in Stroud early on Sunday morning.
He was taken to hospital but died later that same day.
The woman, who is aged 40 and from Stroud, can remain in police custody for an extra 36 hours.
She is being questioned on suspicion of murder and robbery.
The victim relied on a mobility scooter for transport and one was found abandoned on Bisley Old Road by a member of the public later on Sunday morning.
Gloucestershire Constabulary are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.
They have also asked for any relevant doorbell or dashcam footage to be handed in.