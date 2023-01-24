Paramedic suspended after "concerning prescribing errors"
A former Gloucestershire paramedic has seen her suspension extended over failings which had potential to cause serious harm to vulnerable patients.
Jayne Denton, who worked as an emergency care practitioner at Care UK, was first suspended in January 2022.
A report found she had shown a lack of awareness of "red flag" symptoms and had made prescribing errors.
The Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) Tribunal Service has now suspended her for a further 12 months.
Ms Denton had been working as a self-employed emergency care practitioner at Care UK, which now trades as Practice Plus Group.
Her role involved working for the out-of-hours service when GPs were not available, including weekends, bank holidays and evenings.
'Satisfactory standard not met'
The HCPC investigated Ms Denton's work in April 2020 and due to the findings of the first case it examined, it looked into five more - none of which were assessed as meeting a satisfactory standard.
It found that there was a risk that patients might be prescribed medication which was harmful and that Ms Denton would fail to identify a potentially fatal condition such as pulmonary embolism.
The panel said that there was a risk of serious harm to patients if Ms Denton were to continue practice.
'Early retirement'
Ms Denton, who did not attend the online hearing on 6 January, said she had taken early retirement after her suspension in 2022, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In an email to the panel, Ms Denton said she had "glowing character references" and that her "mental health preceding the hearing, as well as the information regarding the allegations, were not taken into account".
Ms Denton also asked to "either be retired or voluntary removed from the HCPC register".
