Gloucester: 'Unsightly' 5G phone mast refused
- Published
Plans to install an 'unsightly' 5G mobile phone mast in a "leafy street" have been turned down.
CK Hutchison Networks Limited wanted permission from Gloucester City Council to place the 52ft (15m) pole in Kingscroft Road.
Councillor Declan Wilson, along with residents raised, concerns about the potential site for the phone mast at the junction with Green Lane.
Now planning chiefs have rejected the proposals.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that consultants working on behalf of the applicants had said high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community.
They said the 5G mast would facilitate educational benefits, provide access to vital services, commercial benefits for businesses and enable ecommerce and facilitate the increased need and demand for working from home.
However, Gloucester City Council said the location was not appropriate for such a development.
Councillor Wilson: "I'm delighted this application has been turned down. It just wasn't appropriate in a location like this."