Cheltenham: Cheaper park and ride bus fares introduced
Reduced bus fares have been introduced on a park and ride service into Cheltenham.
The route from Arle Court was cancelled by operator Stagecoach last year but has now been taken over by Bennetts Coaches.
The service was temporarily free over the festive period to encourage new passengers to use the service.
It now costs £1.80 for an adult single and there are also group travel options and a 10 journey saver ticket.
Passengers using the park and ride are picked up from a car park close to junction 11 of the M5.
Cllr Philip Robinson, Gloucestershire County Council's cabinet member with responsibility for buses, said: "I would like to thank our loyal park and ride users as well as others who have been using the service we procured to get to Cheltenham.
"I'm delighted we are able to offer reduced rates for the new fares being brought in and I hope that will encourage people to continue to use this service to travel sustainably and reduce traffic on our roads."