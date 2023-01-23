Gloucestershire Police inspector convicted of assaulting his wife
- Published
A police inspector has been convicted of assaulting his wife in a car park.
Insp James Wyatt, 38, of Cheltenham, pushed her to the ground outside a Waitrose on 20 January last year.
He denied wrongdoing but was convicted of common assault after a trial at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on 16 January this year.
Wyatt was given a conditional discharge by District Judge Ian Strongman and is currently the subject of misconduct proceedings by Gloucestershire Police.
He was further ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £22 and prosecution costs of £750.
Suspended
A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said: "The incident happened in Waitrose car park in Cheltenham on 20 January 2022, when he pushed the victim, causing her to fall to the ground.
"The district judge dismissed Wyatt's defence that the victim had fallen over."
The spokesman added: "Wyatt has been suspended since the allegation was reported in January 2022.
"He remains suspended pending the outcome of misconduct proceedings being carried out by the constabulary's professional standards department."