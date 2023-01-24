Fears over 'tired and shabby' e-scooters in Gloucestershire
- Published
Concerns have been raised the condition of "tired and shabby" electric scooters in Gloucestershire.
The maintenance standards of the Zwings e-scooters have slipped since their launch in autumn 2020, the Cheltenham Borough councillor has warned.
Max Wilkinson claimed some are now at "the point of being unsafe".
Gloucestershire County Council, which runs the trial, said it had received "very few complaints" about the condition of the vehicles.
Cheltenham and Gloucester are taking part in a Department for Transport trial of e-scooters.
Mr Wilkinson, Liberal Democrat for Oakley ward, said the e-scooters now look "tired and shabby" and raised concerns about their brakes.
He called on the county council to urge Zwings to improve standards, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The councillor also wants tougher enforcement against pavement riding.
'Unsafe'
In a letter to the council, Mr Wilkinson said when the trial launched, the scooters were well maintained with parking spaces clearly marked.
"The last scooter I hired had brakes that were faulty to the point of being unsafe," he said.
Mr Wilkinson said there was no way of reporting faulty scooters on the Swings app and complained police appeared "unwilling" to issue penalties to people who ride on the pavement.
'Few complaints'
Environment and planning cabinet member David Gray said he was sorry some some riders were having difficulties.
He said faults could be reported via the Zwings' or the county council's website.
"Zwings are involved in the day to day management of the scheme including all issues around maintenance and upkeep of e-scooters including brakes and batteries," he said.
He added there had been "very few complaints" about the condition of the e-scooters.
"However we take all complaints seriously and are liaising with Zwings about maintenance standards and with the police about pavement riding," he said.
Zwings has not responded to requests for comment.