Cheltenham councillor's 'war on wee' for Race Week
- Published
Racegoers who urinate in public during the Cheltenham Festival could end up with wet trousers after a councillor declared a "war on wee".
Max Wilkinson wants a special paint that would cause urine to "splash back" at the perpetrator to be put on walls leading to the racecourse.
He has also called for increased enforcement by police and a campaign to tackle the problem
Public urination "blights our town during race week", Mr Wilkinson said.
"It is illegal, unpleasant to see and makes many people feel uncomfortable or threatened - particularly women."
Hydrophobic paint has been used in urban areas across the world to deal with the problem.
It incorporates chemicals that repel liquids like urine.
Last November extra portable toilets were put along Evesham Road in Cheltenham, in a bid to tackle the issue.
But Mr Wilkinson said people still regularly report seeing men urinating in public.
"Public urination at any time is disgusting," he said.
"Last year, I saw a line of men brazenly weeing against a wall near the town centre, while hundreds of people sat in traffic queues just yards away - they were totally shameless.
"We shouldn't have to put up with this anymore."
He said he was pleased more temporary public toilets were being installed.
"But we should also have something more punitive and a public awareness campaign too," he continued.
"I'm sure the prospect of wet trousers will make people think twice, even if they think they won't get caught and fined."
Mr Wilkinson has written to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Cheltenham Borough Council and the Jockey Club to call for a joined up approach to deal with the problem.
