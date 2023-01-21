Longlevens Rugby Club builds fence to protect players from dog poo
A rugby club has spent £40,000 installing a fence around its pitch to keep dog walkers out, after players contracted infections from dog poo.
Longlevens Rugby Club in Gloucester had been "blighted" by the issue, according to director of rugby Andy Deacon.
Mr Deacon said the fence would keep the playing surface in good condition.
He said: "Before most games we had to sweep the grounds to make sure there was no mess on the field. This will finally keep the players safe."
"Players can get ill, we've had some infections, obviously open wounds with dog mess don't go well," Mr Deacon added.
Several players at the club have had serious cases of Toxocariasis, a worm infection which causes a high temperature and stomach ache.
The site of the club is popular with dog walkers in Gloucester.
Infections from dog poo can be serious, even leading to amputation in some cases.
The fence will also allow special educational needs children from Milestone School to be safe on the pitch.
"It allows us to do more work on the ground itself so the playing surface will be in better condition," said Mr Deacon.
"This will be a major asset to Longlevens Rugby."
