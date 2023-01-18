Mutilated greyhound's body found dumped down drain
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dead dog with his tail and ears removed was found dumped down a drain.
The mutilated male greyhound was found close to the railway line in a field off Box Hedge Lane in Coalpit Heath, South Gloucestershire, on 31 December.
A member of the public who found the dog got in touch with the animal charity, an RSPCA spokesperson said.
The charity said it was investigating how the dog came to be discarded this way and asked local residents to help.
RSPCA inspector Kim Walters said: "This was an upsetting and distressing discovery.
"While at this stage we cannot say for certain how he died, it is concerning that he had been dumped down a drain after having his tail and ears removed."
Officers suspected the dog's ears were removed because they were tattooed and would have identified the owner.
"Unfortunately, his microchip is unregistered but we're trying to find out more information on the breeder to help establish who owned this dog," Inspector Walters added.
