Gloucester rapist's sentence increased to 12 years at appeal
- Published
A rapist will serve an extra four years in prison after his sentence was ruled unduly lenient at appeal.
Samuel Moulder, 34, attacked a woman twice in 2017 - once in a hotel and once in the victim's home.
Moulder, from Gloucester, was jailed for eight years after being convicted at Gloucestershire Crown Court in September 2022.
This was increased to 12 years' by the Court of Appeal, in a case brought by the Attorney General's Office.
Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said the increase, at a hearing on Wednesday, sent "a clear message" to sex offenders.
Moulder was violent towards the victim during the attacks, the court heard.
He is subject to a restraining order against his victim and has been placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Mr Tomlinson said: "Rape is always a horrific crime, but this case has had particularly awful repercussions on his victim.
"I welcome this increased sentence which better reflects the long-term harm caused.
"It sends a clear message that violent, sexual offences will be addressed with vigorous punishment."