Forest of Dean District Council acts over repeated arson attacks at Cinderford site
- Published
Repeated arson attacks at a former factory site has prompted a council to move to educate young people about the dangers of fire.
The disused Engelhard factory, off Valley Road in Cinderford, has been targeted 27 times since April 2022.
Forest of Dean District Council is working with the police, fire service and schools to tackle the problem.
"We want to ensure residents feel safe and to reduce anti-social behaviour and crime," said deputy leader Paul Hiett.
The incidents are taking place after school hours and in the early evening, leading the local authority to believe that young people are involved.
Police and fire service staff will attend local secondary schools to carry out assemblies to raise awareness and provide education around the dangers associated with the site and fire.
"Not only are these arson incidents illegal, but they are extremely dangerous and can cause significant distress for people in the local area," said Mr Hiett.
"We are working hard with partners so that young people in the area receive education about the dangers of fire and to ensure that no further incidents occur," he added.
Sgt Nick Wheeler, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: "Deliberately setting fires is incredibly dangerous and can have a huge impact on the community.
"We will not tolerate this behaviour and anybody we catch will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.
"We're asking all parents to keep an eye on their children and to teach them about the dangers of deliberately starting fires."
