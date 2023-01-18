Gloucestershire services 'improving' after bus cuts
- Published
A bus operator claims a significant improvement in services has been made since changes were introduced.
Last year, Stagecoach West cut services in the Forest of Dean and Cheltenham to offer a "more reliable service".
Managing director, Rachel Geliamassi, said feedback has been positive but was challenged on BBC Radio Gloucestershire to continue pushing for improvements.
The operator has been accused of "failing" to deliver services but said it was facing a driver shortage.
Ms Geliamassi said she was really pleased with how the operator has managed to turn its service around.
She added: "I'm really hoping the customer feedback we've been getting, which has been really positive, points in the right direction."
"In the run up to Christmas we had a lot of troubles because of the water leak near Walls roundabout."
Listeners to BBC Radio Gloucestershire expressed their concern about reliability and the scheduling of some bus routes.
"The number nine service from Gloucester city centre to Tuffley is a diabolical service," Mel Cameron told Mark Cummings' breakfast show.
Meanwhile Maurice from Podsmead said sometimes he is waiting more than a hour to catch a bus into the city centre.
"There are still on-the-morning issues, if there is a wave of sickness with drivers," Ms Geliamassi added.
"Or if there are road closures that means we're diverting services.
"So it's always a battle each day to make sure that we're operating punctually."