Air ambulance called to collision close to schools in Gloucester
An air ambulance has been called to a collision close to two schools in Gloucester.
Eastern Avenue is closed from Metz Way towards Cole Avenue and motorists have been told to avoid the area.
"We were called at 08.25hrs to a road traffic incident in Gloucester," said a spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance (SWASFT).
"We sent two double-crewed ambulances, an operations officer, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance."
The incident happened close to Finlay Community School and Gloucester Academy.
