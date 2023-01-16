Cyclist, 10, seriously injured in collision in Gloucester
- Published
A cyclist, 10, has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car on a busy city route.
Police were called at 08.25 GMT to reports of the boy being injured. He has been taken to hospital in Bristol.
Eastern Avenue is closed from Metz Way towards Cole Avenue and motorists have been told to avoid the area.
"We sent two double-crewed ambulances, an operations officer, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance," a South Western Ambulance spokesman said.
Gloucestershire Police confirmed the incident involved a boy on a bicycle and a car. No one else is thought to have been injured.
The boy has been taken to Bristol Children's Hospital for treatment.
The incident happened on one of Gloucester's main routes close to several schools.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk