Stroud puts out call to find its first bicycle mayor
A town has put out a call to find its first bicycle mayor.
The new Stroud District Council (SDC) role involves working with residents and groups to promote cycling and tackle challenges it faces in the area.
The person selected for the role will be supported with training and resources by the international network of bicycle mayors.
Cheltenham, Bath and Bristol are examples of other places in the region to recently appoint a bicycle mayor.
A bicycle mayor's role includes promoting cycling as beneficial for people's health and the environment.
They work with a range of groups, including the government, to encourage more people to use bicycles, improve infrastructure and break down any barriers preventing people from cycling in the area.
The role lasts for two years but people are allowed to stand for another term.
"Supporting development of an integrated active travel - walking and cycling - and public transport network is an objective of our Council Plan," said SDC environment committee chairwoman, Chloe Turner.
Committee vice-chairman, Robin Drury-Layfield, said cycling infrastructure in the area "needs to be improved".
"We are committed to doing all we can," he said.
According to the Bicycle Mayor Network, the first bicycle mayor was elected in Amsterdam in 2016 and since then 114 more have taken up the role around the world.
Bex Mountford was elected as Cheltenham's bicycle mayor in 2021 and in the same year Bristol and Bath saw their first bicycle mayors appointed in Leah DeHaan and Saskia Heijltjes respectively.
Applications for the role close on 20 January.