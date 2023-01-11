Son accused of murdering mother in Chipping Campden appears in court

Police car on the street in Chipping Camden
Beatrice Corry was found with head injuries and later died

A man accused of murdering his mother at their home has appeared in court.

Matthew Corry, 45, appeared at Bristol Crown Court charged with the murder of 84-year-old Beatrice Corry.

Police were called to an address on the High Street, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, shortly after midnight on Friday and found Ms Corry with head injuries. She later died.

Mr Corry was remanded into custody and is due back in court on 17 February for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

