Gloucester's Llanthony Road closes for traffic upgrade
A major road will be closed for three days to allow for improvement works.
A stretch of Llanthony Road (Gloucester South West Bypass) will be closed from 6:00 GMT on 11 January to 18:30 GMT on 13 January.
Gloucestershire County Council plans to drain, resurface and widen the road to two carriageways with footpaths and cycle paths.
The government provided £2m toward the scheme through the Gloucestershire GFirst LEP Growth Deal.
A further £9.1m has come from the Department for Transport's Levelling Up fund.
The stretch between St Ann Way and Gloucestershire College is a well-known pinch-point and the works aim to improve the flow of traffic.
The scheme will also see St Ann Way widened to provide two right turn lanes into Llanthony Road, and new traffic lights at Sudmeadow Road.
Gloucestershire County Council cabinet member responsible for the environment, David Gray, said residents and businesses are being "understanding" and apologised "for any inconvenience caused by this road closure".
"Closing Llanthony Road will allow us to make important improvements which will help traffic flow and create a fully segregated cycle route," Mr Gray said.
The council said any future closures needed for works on the scheme will be advertised as early as possible to give businesses and commuters sufficient warning.
The project started in July 2022 and will be completed by summer 2023.