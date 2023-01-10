Family pays tribute to woman, 89, killed in Northleach crash
- Published
The family of an 89-year-old woman who died after being hit by a van in a Cotswolds town have paid tribute to her as "energetic, caring and steadfast".
Anne Bridges was walking to the shops near her home in Northleach, Gloucestershire, on Friday when she was struck by a white Vauxhall Vivaro.
Mrs Bridges was taken to hospital but died on Saturday morning after the decision was made to end life support.
Her family said they were "devastated and heartbroken" by her death.
She was born in Epsom in Surrey and was the eldest of six children.
She emigrated to South Africa in her early 30s with her husband and young daughter.
They lived there for 36 years before the couple decided to retire to the Cotswolds to be near their daughter and grandson.
Mrs Bridges was married for 36 years.
'Tremendous listener'
In a tribute, her family said: "We are devastated and heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic death of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Anne Bridges, nee Bowyer."
They added: "Anne was energetic, caring and steadfast. She loved animals, particularly cats and horses and was a keen gardener.
"She cruised regularly with her husband. She was a determined regular for many years at her weekly coffee morning group and was always a tremendous listener.
"She is sadly missed by many and her sudden loss has had a devastating impact."
Mrs Bridges was hit on Northleach High Street close to the junction of Farmington Road at about 15.45 GMT on Friday.
Investigators are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.