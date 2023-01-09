Chipping Campden man in court over mother's murder
A 45-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother.
Beatrice Corry, 84, died from head injuries sustained at her home in Chipping Campden on Friday 6 January.
Matthew Corry, who lived with his mother on the High Street, did not enter any plea to the charge put before him at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.
Mr Corry, who stated he was from Kendal, Cumbria, and had been a teacher for 20 years, was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court.
Sue Gethin, prosecuting, said the court did not have the power to consider bail and the case should be transferred to the crown court on 11 January.
Judge Wattam told Mr Corry: "I am going to send your case to the crown court and I am required to remand you into custody."
