Chipping Camden death: Son charged with murder of mother
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of his elderly mother in the Cotswolds.
Michael Corry will appear before Gloucestershire Magistrates' Court in Cheltenham on Monday accused of murdering Beatrice Corry.
Mrs Corry, who was in her 80s, died on Friday after an incident in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire.
Officers were called to High Street in the town shortly after midnight on Friday where Mrs Corry was found with head injuries.
"A man has been charged in connection with the death of an elderly woman in Chipping Campden on 6 January," a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said.
"Michael Corry has today been charged with the murder of his mother Beatrice Corry."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk