Arcade games enthusiast opens his own museum in Stroud
An arcade game aficionado and YouTuber has opened his own museum.
Alex Crowley, 51, has been collecting games for 15 years and opened Arcade Archive in Belvedere Mill in Chalford.
He said nostalgia played a large part but visitors had no need to look for spare change as once they had paid for entry all the games were free to play.
Mr Crowley, a bricklayer by day, said the venture was all about the "story" of arcade games and bringing that experience to life.
Speaking to BBC West he said: "For me it's going right back to when I was a kid - I'd queue up for hours to play Space Invaders."
He added: "Visitors' eyes light up when they see those games they haven't played for 40 years."
Mr Crowley said as well as the classics he regularly came across games he had never played before.
"It is all about nostalgia, but there's other parts of the hobby as well," he said
"The restoration, the competitive side, you get people down there that just love playing the games and trying to get high scores, so there are different aspects of the hobby that I enjoy."
The museum also features games that were deemed a flop by developers and were never released.
"It's about the whole story of video games and how some are really successful and how some failed," Mr Crowley said.
Richard Horne, of Heber Electronics, which is also based in Belvedere Mill, helps keep the machines up and running.
He said: "It's really old technology so it is quite straight forward to dive into the repair, unlike modern technology which is pretty much throwaway nowadays.
"You've got no chance of repairing some of the smaller parts."
He said sourcing spare parts for machines that were 40 or 50 years old could be " a real challenge" though.