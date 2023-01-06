Gloucestershire: Murder arrest after death of woman
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of an elderly woman.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the Chipping Campden incident and is in police custody.
Gloucestershire Constabulary were called to High Street at around 00.30 GMT on 6 January, where a woman in her 80s was found with head injuries.
She later died from her wounds. The next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
Police confirmed they are in the early stages of an investigation and officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Those involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other and officers are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time.
