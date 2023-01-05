Man and woman in court accused of illegally aborting baby
A man and woman have appeared in court charged with illegally aborting a baby and concealing the birth of a child.
Elliot Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon and Sophie Harvey, from St Mary's Road, Cirencester, are also charged with illegally disposing of a baby's body.
The pair, both 23, appeared before Cheltenham magistrates and spoke only to confirm their names and addresses.
They were released on bail and are due to appear again at Gloucester Crown Court on 3 February.
The alleged offences date back to the last four months of 2018.
The charges follow a major police investigation carried out in 2020 and which centred on their homes.
Ms Harvey is charged with unlawfully administering herself a poison, or other noxious thing, with intent to procure her own miscarriage.
It is alleged that her pregnancy was past 24 weeks and that the alleged abortion was not carried out by a registered medical practitioner as required.
The pair are also jointly charged with:
- Unlawfully procuring a poison/ noxious thing to cause a miscarriage, contrary to Section 59 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861
- Concealment of the birth of a child, contrary to Section 60 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861
- Committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice contrary to common law, namely disposing of the body of a baby
In England, abortions are legal up to 24 weeks' gestation if carried out by a registered medical practitioner, and can be carried out after 24 weeks in very limited circumstances.
The Offences Against the Person Act 1861 states it is a criminal offence to try to cause your own abortion.