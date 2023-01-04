Gloucester: Guns, missing dogs and stolen goods found by armed police
Guns, missing dogs and a cache of stolen goods have been discovered by police.
A firearms search was executed in Naas Lane in Quedgeley, Gloucester.
Police found two shotguns, a dismantled firearm, two loaded crossbows and stolen items including three electric bikes, 300 bottles of champagne, electricals and a vehicle.
Eleven dogs were found, of which four are thought to be stolen - one has already been reunited with its family.
The dogs are being cared for by animal welfare officers from the RSPCA and Stroud District Council.
Officers arrived at around 09:30 GMT and roads to the site were closed for several hours.
So far, no arrests have been made but Gloucestershire Police said enquiries were ongoing to identify those involved in the offences.
Anton Campbell, area chief inspector and firearm commander, said it was a "low-key" search.
"The safety of every community is paramount to us and we will ensure we take any action necessary to maintain that safety," he said.
"We will continue to work with and engage with the occupants of the site and the wider community to protect them from harm and to investigate offences," he added.
Inspector Marcus George-Forbes, who coordinated the warrant on the ground, said: "We have put a lot of time into planning this warrant and the results show that our efforts have paid off.
"I'd like to reassure the public that there is no cause for concern or danger and we'd like to thank local residents for their continued patience and support while searches continue."