Cheltenham man knocked out student with jaw-fracturing punch
- Published
A 24-year-old knocked out a fellow student with a single punch that fractured his victim's jaw.
George Beager, of Severn Road in Cheltenham, admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm at Gloucester Crown Court.
He was ordered to pay victim Elliot Vowles £1,500 in compensation and given a suspended sentence.
Mr Vowles said he had dropped out of university following the attack and now suffers from anxiety.
The assault took place on 7 March 2021 at Gloucestershire University's Pittville campus.
The court heard Mr Vowles had been drinking with friends in his flat and had gone outside to get some fresh air.
He met other students outside who told him two women had been assaulted in the hall of residence car park, said prosecutor Andy Pickett.
Mr Vowles approached and spoke to two men, one of whom was Beager and the other was the man alleged to have assaulted the women.
"Mr Vowles attempted to speak with the two men but Beager became aggressive towards him," said Mr Pickett.
Wanting to avoid confrontation, Mr Vowles walked away from the scene, the court heard.
But Beager ran after Mr Vowles and punched him once in the face, knocking him unconscious for ten seconds, the court was told.
'Monumental' cost
Mr Vowles suffered a fractured jaw and substantial swelling, the court heard.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Vowles said the incident had affected his mental health and cost him a "monumental amount financially" as he had to pay to fix his teeth.
Judge Ian Lawrie said Beager's actions were "clearly fuelled by alcohol" and suspended the 24-year-old's sentence due to his efforts to rehabilitate himself.
Beager was sentenced to a 10 month prison term, suspended for 18 months.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk