South Western Ambulance Service facing 'extreme' demand
- Published
South Western Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident, saying it is facing "extreme demand" after the four-day Christmas break.
It said at 11:30 GMT, there were 482 patients waiting for ambulances across the South West, with 106 patients awaiting handover at hospitals.
Deputy director of operations, Wayne Darch, said: "We are doing all we can to manage these winter pressures."
He urged people to only call 999 for in an life-threatening emergency.
The service last declared a critical incident on 20 December when when it reported having 700 calls waiting to be dispatched across its area, which includes areas Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, Bristol, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.
Mr Darch said: "If the condition of a patient is not life-threatening we may direct them to an alternative service - so please help us by accessing the right service for the care you need.
"We are sorry that we are unable to respond to some patients as quickly as we would like. We will get to you as soon as we can."
Mr Darch said people should not call the service back to ask for an estimated time of arrival for an ambulance as one could not be given and it blocked the line for others.
Paramedics, control room staff and support workers, who are members of the Unison, GMB and Unite unions, have recently taken part in strike action asking for better pay.
Unions representing ambulance workers want pay increases to keep up with the rising cost of living.
A second planned strike day set for Wednesday was called off to "allow people to enjoy Christmas" but further strike days are planned for the new year.
Which service should I access?
- Self-care - visit NHS 111 online for self-care advice for things like grazed knees, coughs and colds
- Pharmacy - visit your local pharmacy for headaches, upset stomachs, aches and pains
- NHS 111 - visit NHS 111 online or call 111 for advice and support 24 hours a day, seven days a week
- GP - call your GP for symptoms that won't go away
- Minor injury unit - attend your local minor injuries unit for urgent but not life-threatening conditions and injuries such as sprains, fractures and burns
- 999 - call 999 for life-threatening emergencies such as cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness and serious head injuries
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk