Gloucester road shut by burst main won't open until new year
- Published
A road which was closed by a burst water main won't fully reopen until the new year.
Barnwood Road in Gloucester flooded on 19 December, briefly affecting supplies to the Gloucester Royal Hospital.
A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: "We are looking at options on how we can start to allow some traffic through, but only if it is safe.
"Damage has been caused to the road and footpath that needs to be repaired and made safe."
The spokesperson added that it was their "absolute priority" to reopen the well-used road.
Engineers isolated the burst main on Monday evening, but warned it would be a complex repair.
Severn Trent has said the problem was likely caused by recent freezing temperatures that can put pressure on pipe joints, causing them to leak or burst.