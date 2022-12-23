Gloucester heritage project restores historic gems
Two historic buildings have been given a new lease of life after a £1.9 million scheme to preserve heritage.
The front of the Grade I listed Dick Whittington Pub, in Gloucestershire, has been revamped along with repairs to the roof and the creation of new rooms.
It follows the re-opening of The Folk of Gloucester which was restored and decorated in a new colour scheme.
"People can fully appreciate the beauty of these buildings again," said Rebecca Barrett, from Historic England.
The buildings have been restored as part of the Cathedral Quarter High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), backed by Historic England and Gloucester City Council.
The Dick Whittington Pub project received a £120,000 grant from HSHAZ and saw ten months of work to bring the 13th century former family home back to its former glory.
The front of the Folk was decorated based on colours used in the 16th and 17th centuries.
Ms Barrett, regional director at Historic England, said: "The Folk and the Dick Whittington are vitally important to the city's history and its future.
"We're delighted that these repairs have been successfully completed."
The Dick Whittington Pub is currently empty and the owners Four County Inns are searching for a new tenant for all or part of it and will consider a change of use.
Richard Cook, leader of Gloucester City Council, said: "It is fantastic to see what HSHAZ has achieved in helping to preserve Gloucester's historic and beautiful buildings for present and future.
"I urge residents to make sure they come and see for themselves the restored Folk and find out more about the history of our unique city."