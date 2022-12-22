Cirencester couple creates Christmas model village
A couple have created a model village and decorated their house for Christmas to raise money for charity.
Robin and Pauline Sollis have been converting their garage in Cirencester into a winter wonderland ever since 2013.
This year the scenes tell different stories and include shops, houses and ski lifts.
Mr Sollis said visitors were held up due to the world cup and snowy weather, but it had now "started to pick up".
Mrs Sollis believes it's the biggest private indoor display in the UK.
They ask for a small fee for entry, which goes to different charities that mean something to the family, such as Macmillan, a dementia charity and a local playgroup.
The Christmas lights in the garden cover festive themes such as the nutcracker, a life sized sleigh and 3ft-high singers in boxes.
When they started, they were making around £150-£400 per year and last year they made £1,680.
Mrs Sollis said they would "love for people to come" and said they welcome everybody.
