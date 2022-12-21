Cheltenham petrol station worker punched in the face
- Published
An employee was punched in the face by a customer at a petrol station in Cheltenham.
The worker was threatened and left with facial injuries at the Shell garage on Princess Elizabeth Way on 15 October at around 23:50 BST.
Gloucestershire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident.
They are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.