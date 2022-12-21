Plans to impose new rules on motocross in Forest of Dean rejected
Plans to force the organisers of motocross events in the Forest of Dean to give advance notice of their fixtures have been rejected.
The proposal aimed to give hospitality businesses the chance to warn visitors when they might face excess noise.
But local councillors raised concerns that extra regulation could force motocross meetings underground.
Councillor Jamie Elsmore said it could lead to youths "causing havoc" around the forest.
The motion was tabled by Green councillor Nicky Paker, of Newnham ward.
Her proposals called for event dates to be published in advance on the council's website.
It would have allowed environmental protection officers to discuss the suitability of chose sites with organisers and landowners.
Business reputation
Ms Paker said: "People travel from afar to enjoy quiet days or weekends particularly seeking peace and tranquillity perhaps even for meditation and similar serene pursuits.
"Imagine how visitors feel to find they have travelled long distances to stay right next to a motorsports event."
She continued: "Businesses work hard to build up a reputation - it only takes a few adverse Tripadvisor comments about having to endure noise all day to severely impact a business long term.
"The spirit of the guidelines is to encourage cooperation between landowners and organisers and residents, local businesses and parish councils."
The council voted to reject the motion by 16 votes against, eight in favour and one abstention.
Progressive Independent councillor Jamie Elsmore said if motocross events were restricted it would lead to "havoc" with youths riding their motorbikes in the woods.
He said that when organised motocross events do not take place, walks in the forest are blighted by the noise of "young kids riding their motorbikes".
Mr Elsmore warned against putting up barriers to such events with the hidden intention of stopping them taking place altogether.
He warned the consequence could be motocross riders taking "the law into their own hands and (causing) havoc around the forest".
