Jail for man who stabbed wife's friend over imagined affair
A man who attacked his wife's work friend over an imagined affair has been jailed.
Rowan Lee, 31, rammed Phillip Talbot with his car before attacking him with an axe and knife in Staverton on 19 April 2021.
Lee, formerly known as Daniel Hibbard, was jailed for seven years and four months at Bristol Crown Court on Friday after admitting maliciously wounding.
He had previously been found not guilty of attempted murder.
As well as the jail term, judge Michael Cullum made a restraining order banning Lee, formerly of Sidney Street, Gloucester, from having any contact with his victim.
Lee initially went on trial at Gloucester Crown Court but the jury was discharged in January after failing to reach a verdict.
'Shoulder to cry on'
He went on trial again at Bristol Crown Court in October where the prosecution said the motivation for the "concerted and planned attack" was that he suspected Mr Talbot was having a relationship with his wife, Georgia Lee.
The court heard that she was not having an affair with him and he was a "shoulder to cry on" when they both worked together at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
Throughout both trials, Lee maintained that he had only intended to chop Mr Talbot's fingers off because he claimed they had been "all over his wife".
The jury found him not guilty of the charge of attempted murder but Lee - a stay-at-home husband - admitted maliciously wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on Mr Talbot.
He also admitted being in possession of two offensive weapons driving dangerously, not having a valid licence and insurance.