Gloucester flooding: Barnwood Road still closed due to burst water pipe
- Published
A road remains closed after firefighters spent the night pumping floodwater away.
Barnwood Road in Gloucester was flooded when one of the area's biggest water supply pipes burst.
Fire crews arrived with pumps to start clearing the floodwater on Monday evening.
Severn Trent has apologised to those currently without water, and says it is now restoring supply.
The company says it has provided a tanker to the nearby Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, which has two days of water reserves, to ensure its supply continues.
"The water is currently being pumped away.
"At the moment our priority remains to restore supplies as quickly as possible and once this is complete we will then focus on making the repair," said a company statement.
"We're really sorry for the inconvenience this is causing, especially as we understand that this is a busy road," Severn Trent added.
The supplier has said the burst was likely caused by recent freezing temperatures that can put pressure on pipe joints, causing them to leak or burst.
Clara Hudson has lived on Barnwood Road for 55 years, she said: "I've never seen anything like it - I've got no water or electricity."
She added the water level was rising "all the time".
People living in homes close to Barnwood Road have been told their power may be disrupted while the water is pumped away.