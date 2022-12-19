Hospital using water reserves as burst pipe affects supplies

Water covering a road
Traffic has been unable to use the road

A burst water main has affected water supplies to properties, including Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, and blocked a main road.

Barnwood Road, in Gloucester, has been flooded by water due to a burst pipe.

The nearby Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said it is "not anticipating any water shortages" as it has reserves that can last two days.

A team from supplier Severn Trent are on site and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Gloucestershire County Council's highways team have confirmed a pipe has burst and closed the road.

Severn Trent have been approached for comment.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics