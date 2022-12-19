Hospital using water reserves as burst pipe affects supplies
A burst water main has affected water supplies to properties, including Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, and blocked a main road.
Barnwood Road, in Gloucester, has been flooded by water due to a burst pipe.
The nearby Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said it is "not anticipating any water shortages" as it has reserves that can last two days.
A team from supplier Severn Trent are on site and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Gloucestershire County Council's highways team have confirmed a pipe has burst and closed the road.
Severn Trent have been approached for comment.