Appeal to host Gloucester's young homeless this Christmas
- Published
A charity is urging hosts to come forward and give temporary shelter to homeless young people this Christmas.
Gloucestershire Nightstop offers emergency accommodation in people's homes.
Executive director Elaine Pearson said that while it can seem a "scary prospect" the hosts "really see the value of what they do".
The charity said nearly 1,000 16 to 25-year-olds had no permanent home in Gloucestershire last year.
She added: "The young people are grateful, they respect their homes and we have a process that will support you through it."
Janine first opened up her home to guests in need just after the Covid-19 pandemic and now does it regularly now after finding the process extremely rewarding.
Speaking to BBC Points West, she said: "The young people that I've had have all been lovely.
"They've been really interesting and they've been really grateful to stay (and) really respectful of my house."
The charity hopes its appeal will recruit at least 10 more hosts who can help meet the need for "safe, warm and welcoming accommodation" which can either be for one night or for longer periods.
It is seeking volunteer drivers to act "as the welcoming face of Nightstop and transporting young people to and from host homes".
Its Christmas Appeal runs until 15 January and also asks for donations.
Jacob Bradfield is a trustee for the charity after himself becoming homeless during his adolescence after experiencing difficulties at home.
The 22-year-old ended up sleeping in an old air conditioning unit "which was an experience," he revealed.
"It was quite cold, but luckily, it was only the one night rather than weeks, months or years," he added.
Mr Bradfield went on to spend nights staying with host families and is now working with the charity to encourage others to do the same.