Gloucester Police hunt man who punched woman and girl at taxi rank
A woman was knocked unconscious and a teenage girl assaulted at a taxi rank in the early hours of the morning.
The incident occurred at about 04:45 GMT on Saturday near A Star Taxis on Eastgate Street in Gloucester.
Police, who are appealing for witnesses, said a man in a balaclava punched the woman, in her 20s, causing her to lose consciousness.
He also punched the teenager before fleeing the scene via Wellington Street towards Gloucester Park.
As well as the balaclava, the suspect was wearing a black hooded top, trainers and jeans, police said.
The woman suffered a cut to her head in the attack, and both victims were taken to hospital to be checked over.
Both were assisted by members of the public, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
