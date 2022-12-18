Gloucester Dementia Choir helps unlock memories and words
- Published
A new choir for people with dementia aims to "utilise the power of music" to ease depression and anxiety amongst those suffering from the condition.
The Gloucester Dementia Choir was launched on Saturday with a special Christmas session offering a safe environment for socialising, singing and celebrating music.
Jacqueline Fitall has dementia and said the first session was "lovely".
"I do forget things sometimes- but I absolutely love singing," she said.
"There are some really nice people here, and I have really enjoyed myself- it has been a nice experience," she added.
The choir was set up by the Gloucestershire Academy of Music which said it was building on the work it already performs in care homes across the county.
Jenny Harrison and Becky Chevis, from Gloucestershire, said they decided to launch the choir after they found a gap in music resources for those with dementia.
"Music evokes a lot of emotions, and it allows those living with the condition to reminisce," said Ms Harrison.
"When you play a song that they used to listen to forty years ago, they come to life, remember those words and find their voices to sing those words.
"Music is a really powerful tool for people with dementia and we want to utilise that."
The choir is not only encouraging individuals with dementia to get involved, but also their families and carers too.
From 13 January the choir will begin offering sessions every two weeks.
Ms Chevis said she found the first session "moving".
"There was someone who sang a solo on the spot today - it nearly made me cry," she said.
"There is some amazing research about music and dementia- we know it can help ease depression and anxiety amongst those living with the condition.
"The first session has really proven that music can make people happy and provided that lovely feeling of being together with each other.
"It has been an absolute success and we look forward to the new year."
