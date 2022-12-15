Shaun James murder inquiry: Family still seeking justice 20 years on
The family of a man who was "callously" run over 20 years ago are still seeking justice.
Shaun James was 32 when he died in a lane off Steam Mills Road in Cinderford on 15 December 2002.
He was seen speaking to the driver of a white van and was murdered shortly afterwards, police believe.
His daughter Layla James said: "I lived nearly my whole life wondering who could have killed my dad, I need answers.
"Every year that passes gets harder. My eldest child is the same age as I was when my dad was killed."
The family are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with police as a new appeal is launched.
'Deserves justice'
Ms James said: "There's not a day that goes by that I don't miss my dad. I didn't even get the chance to make him proud of me.
"So much has happened, he will never get to meet his grandchildren and that kills me every single day.
"Please if you know anything that may bring justice for my dad please say."
"He deserves justice, as do we all," she added.
Investigation so far
Police who investigated the case in 2002 believed Mr James died in in a hit-and-run traffic collision but were unable to identify the driver.
In 2014, a cold case review led to the death being reclassified as murder.
Mr James was drinking at the Upper Bilson Inn in Cinderford on 15 December 2002. He left at around 18.45 GMT and was walking home in the opposite direction to Steam Mills Road.
He was last spotted talking to the driver of a white Ford Transit type van in Valley Road where police believe something happened between him and the driver of the van which resulted in Mr James' shoe and tobacco being separated from him and left on the road.
He was then taken in the van to the lane off Steam Mills Road where he was deliberately run over and killed, police believe.
Mr James was caught underneath the vehicle and dragged some 65 metres (213 ft) along the lane before he became free, where he remained until his body was found just after 19.00 GMT.
There was a further sighting of a white Ford Transit type van leaving the lane at speed shortly before the body was found.
A Crimewatch appeal was broadcast in December 2002, generating more than 30 calls, and CCTV of the white van believed to be involved was issued the same month.
In 2015 five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit Mr James' murder but were later released without charge.
'Loyalties changed'
Mr James' son Jesse James said: "We know there are people still in the community that know something about what happened to him.
"Whatever reasons people have had not to come forward, we hope that the circumstances have changed enough over the course of time, particularly over the last few years, to give them the courage to do the right thing.
"People have died, relationships ended, loyalties changed and I would urge people to consider how it feels for our family not to know what happened, put yourself in our shoes and do the right thing and come forward."
Mr James' stepdaughter Laura Brownson added it was "high time" for whoever was responsible to come forward.
Det Insp Paula Hannaford described Mr James' death as an "unimaginably callous" murder.
'Don't need rumours'
"As police we have never given up hope of securing the key evidence that can help us bring people to court - over 1500 actions were carried out as part of our original enquiries - but now we need new information.
"We don't need rumours people have heard over the years, we need first-hand information about what happened or first-hand information about those people involved.
"If you're worried about your safety we can reassure you of measures that can be put in place for you to support a prosecution," she said.
The family will be releasing balloons in Mr James' memory in the Triangle, Cinderford, at 18:45.