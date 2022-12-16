Stroud community hub prepares to open on Christmas Day
A community hub will be opening its doors on Christmas Day so those struggling with bills can have a festive meal.
The Trinity Rooms on Field Road in Stroud is hoping to provide around 80 hot lunches and is keen for more volunteers to get involved.
Organisers also want the public to spread the word and help people who may not be online organise a place.
Volunteer Sarah Frazer said the hub had seen a surge in demand in recent weeks.
"There has been an incredible increase in demand - certainly since September and again since the onset of the cold weather and it's down to surging energy bills," she said.
"People might need the Trinity Rooms on Christmas Day when everywhere else is shut and they can't afford to heat their homes, or they might be struggling to put the cooker on," she added.
The community hub collects donations from the Stroud Farmers Market and works with local businesses and volunteers to get food parcels "out to people who need them".
People who are not struggling financially are also welcome on Christmas Day, particularly if they are facing the festive period alone.
'It's about community'
"We have all got our reasons for doing this. I am not necessarily going to be on my own at Christmas, and I'm not necessarily struggling to put the heating on - it's about community," Ms Frazer said.
People hesitating about getting involved "might be exactly the person I want to spent Christmas with - what we might share in terms of conversation or experience," she added.
Ms Frazer said the Trinity Rooms always needed help - even if it is just with the washing up - and encouraged people to get involved.