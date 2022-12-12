Cheltenham racegoer left man with bleed on the brain
- Published
A racegoer who left a man with a bleed on a brain with a single punch has been given a two-year suspended jail term.
Liam Travis, 31, drank alcohol and took cocaine at Cheltenham's Gold Cup Festival before he punched Alexander Burson-Smart on 18 March.
Mr Burson-Smart stayed in hospital for six days while doctors treated him for a "traumatic brain injury", a broken nose and lacerations to the head.
Travis, from Sheffield, must also pay Mr Burson-Smart £10,000 compensation.
Appearing at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, Travis pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possessing a quantity of cocaine.
Prosecutor Neil Treharne told the court that Travis drank five pints at Prestbury Park racecourse and continued drinking in the town afterwards.
At the same time Mr Burson-Smart, an assistant store manager at Matalan, had been out socialising in the town with a couple of friends in Regent Street, near the Everyman Theatre.
Off-duty Gloucestershire Police Inspector Marcus Forbes-George witnessed a confrontation between the pair before Travis threw a single punch.
'Slow recovery'
"Mr Burson-Smart immediately fell to the ground and he hit the back of his head," Mr Treharne said.
"Inspector Forbes-George jumped in to assist the injured man, but he also kept an eye on Travis, who had run off.
"Within minutes police officers arrive on the scene and detained Travis."
Travis was taken into custody and, when searched, was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine.
'Nearly died'
Travis admitted that he had punched his victim following a brief verbal argument, but stated that he hadn't meant to hurt him that badly.
Mr Burson-Smart said that when he awoke, doctors told him that he "nearly died".
In a statement, he said it had been a "painful and slow recovery" which had affected him physically, mentally and financially.
Mr Burson-Smart added that he was unable to return to work for over two-and-a-half months. When he went back to work it was on reduced hours.
'Short fuse'
Travis later told police that he had a "short fuse" and said that it had been the bane of his life.
Sasha Wass KC, defending Travis, said: "Travis has demonstrated (his desire to change) by his commitment of going on the anger management course that he is finally addressing the problem which has plagued his life."
Judge Ian Lawrie KC said he caused Mr Burson-Smart "significant injuries" and he needed to "get something back for the trauma he has endured".
Judge Lawrie sentenced Travis to a two-year prison term, suspended for two years.
As well as the compensation, Travis was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and attend 40 programme requirement days.