Snow and freezing conditions close schools across West
Snow and freezing conditions have closed dozens of schools across Gloucestershire.
Many said "adverse conditions" in their immediate vicinities and across the wider area from which students travel had prompted them to make the decision.
It came after temperatures dropped to -1C on Sunday night, which added to the heavy snow that fell in places on Sunday.
Several schools and colleges have also been closed in Wiltshire.
Among these was Cirencester College, which said its site "cannot be made safe for buses and cars" and Malmesbury School which said its surrounding roads were "too dangerous" to travel on.
In Stroud, Archway School said "treacherous conditions" had prompted it to close, and it was instead asking pupils to learn remotely.
It plans to fully reopen on Tuesday.
Cheltenham Bournside School and Sixth Form Centre also closed, saying many staff were unable to travel safely to school.
Others remains partially open, including Coaley C of E Primary School in Dursley which opened at 10:00 GMT "so staff and children can safely travel".
BBC Radio Gloucestershire reporter Esme Ashcroft said that between eight and 10 inches fell in Watledge near Nailsworth on Sunday.
Gloucestershire Police said on Sunday it was dealing with "an unprecedented amount" of weather-related issues and urged people to avoid travelling where possible.