Packets of sweets spilled on M5 in Gloucestershire lead to delays
Motorists faced delays on a motorway after a "sizeable" number of packets of sweets were split over the carriageway.
Two lanes of the M5 in Gloucestershire were closed after the spillage of sweet treats on the road.
The problem was reported at 06:30 GMT on Friday and lanes 1 and 2 southbound were closed between junction 13 at Stroud and junction 14 at Thornbury.
National Highways said one of the lanes has since reopened. Gloucestershire police has been approached for comment.
1 lane is closed on the #M5 southbound near #MichaelWoodServices between J13 #Stroud and J14 #Dursley due to debris in the road. Please take care on approach. There are currently 20 minute delays. pic.twitter.com/JjCJfTk2oE— National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) December 9, 2022
