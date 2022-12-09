Gloucester City Council pledge not to let park revert to 'grot spot'
A recently refurbished garden will not revert back to being a "grot spot", council leaders have pledged.
The Wellington Parade Garden, better known as the Rose Garden in Gloucester, was boarded up in 2018.
Residents had been complaining of street drinkers shouting, being abusive to residents and urinating in public.
The London Road garden was refurbished and reopened to the public in October but several issues with the site have been raised.
Councillor Jeremy Hilton said the failure to water and care for the plants in the summer left many of them dead and weeds flourished.
"It tarnished the reputation of Gloucester City Council," Mr Hilton added.
He asked for an assurance at a meeting of the council's cabinet on Wednesday that the snagging problems would be resolved, with extra care given to allow plants to become well-established in the garden.
Communities and neighbourhoods cabinet member Raymond Padilla said the snagging problems were being resolved, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said the council was working with Emerging Futures CiC who were litter picking when required.
"They are going to be painting the fence and repairing the fire damaged area.
"Volunteers will also be planting bulbs to bring some colour to the area for spring 2023 as well as ongoing upkeep of existing planting," he added.
The site was redesigned after comprehensive public consultation into a form that should encourage pedestrian movements through it and discourage street drinkers congregating.