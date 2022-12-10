Gloucester traffic: Severn Trent criticised as works overrun
A water company has been criticised for delays to repair and maintenance work it is carrying out.
Diversions have been in place while Severn Trent replaces old water mains on Painswick Road in Gloucester.
Councillor Andrew Gravells said the works had been a "chaotic nightmare" with contractors hitting a gas pipe and a waste pipe.
A Severn Trent spokesperson said they would be removing all barriers in the next three weeks.
Mr Gravells told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he welcomed the "really good news" that the water firm was upgrading the pipes as this would hopefully mean fewer leaks in the area.
But he criticised the disruption to traffic and diversions while the works overran.
Mr Gravells said: "There was a serious accident when a gas main was broken by the contractors and local people could smell the gas, and later a waste pipe was broken outside the Saintbridge Club and left like that for weeks."
"I'm continuing to work closely with Highways on all of this so that traffic flow can soon return to normal," he added.
A spokesperson for Severn Trent said the gas main, which was broken in the summer, was fixed as quickly as possible and the damaged waste pipe was replaced by another team.
A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we carry out this essential work to keep water flowing.
"The team has carried out the majority of the work and will be removing all barriers in the next three weeks.
"We will need to return early next year and we will write out to residents to let them know more information in the new year."